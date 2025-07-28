Currencies / VRSN
VRSN: VeriSign Inc
287.09 USD 0.87 (0.30%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
VRSN exchange rate has changed by -0.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 285.54 and at a high of 288.64.
Follow VeriSign Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
VRSN News
Daily Range
285.54 288.64
Year Range
175.62 310.60
- Previous Close
- 287.96
- Open
- 287.46
- Bid
- 287.09
- Ask
- 287.39
- Low
- 285.54
- High
- 288.64
- Volume
- 370
- Daily Change
- -0.30%
- Month Change
- 6.15%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.55%
- Year Change
- 52.08%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%