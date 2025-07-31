QuotazioniSezioni
TER: Teradyne Inc

119.85 USD 1.03 (0.87%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio TER ha avuto una variazione del 0.87% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 117.54 e ad un massimo di 120.60.

Segui le dinamiche di Teradyne Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
117.54 120.60
Intervallo Annuale
65.77 144.16
Chiusura Precedente
118.82
Apertura
119.50
Bid
119.85
Ask
120.15
Minimo
117.54
Massimo
120.60
Volume
6.672 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.87%
Variazione Mensile
2.98%
Variazione Semestrale
45.70%
Variazione Annuale
-9.68%
20 settembre, sabato