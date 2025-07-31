Valute / TER
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
TER: Teradyne Inc
119.85 USD 1.03 (0.87%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TER ha avuto una variazione del 0.87% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 117.54 e ad un massimo di 120.60.
Segui le dinamiche di Teradyne Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TER News
- Teradyne (TER) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why
- 7 No-Brainer Robotics Stocks to Buy Right Now
- Should You Buy, Sell or Hold ADI Stock After a 17.2% YTD Rise?
- Teradyne (TER) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
- Teradyne, Inc. (TER) Presents at Goldman Sachs Communicopia + Technology Conference
- BMNR, BLSH: Cathie Wood Bets $23M on Crypto Stocks, Trims Stakes in Roku, DraftKings, and Teradyne - TipRanks.com
- Teradyne (TER) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
- Teradyne names Hathout as president of robotics group
- Teradyne (TER) Up 8.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- This ETF Could Be the Easiest Way to Own the Future of AI
- Teradyne announces $0.12 quarterly dividend payable in September
- Teradyne stock rating reiterated at Overweight by Cantor Fitzgerald
- ARKQ Is My AI Infrastructure Play, And It’s Delivering (BATS:ARKQ)
- Advantest Is The Best Bargain In AI (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)
- Why Teradyne (TER) International Revenue Trends Deserve Your Attention
- Differentiation Matters As Moat Stocks Lead In July
- Tracking Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (BATS:ARKK)
- Rockwell Automation Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Increase Y/Y
- Cathie Wood’s ARK ETF adjusts portfolio with AMD and NVDA stock buys
- Reddit, Wingstop, And Generac Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Gainers Last Week (July 28-August 1): Are The Others In Your Portfolio? - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY), AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF)
- Three Stocks to Consider Today
- What Moved Markets This Week (NASDAQ:META)
- This Microsoft Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Thursday - Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)
- Teradyne upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Nvidia optimism
Intervallo Giornaliero
117.54 120.60
Intervallo Annuale
65.77 144.16
- Chiusura Precedente
- 118.82
- Apertura
- 119.50
- Bid
- 119.85
- Ask
- 120.15
- Minimo
- 117.54
- Massimo
- 120.60
- Volume
- 6.672 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.87%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.98%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 45.70%
- Variazione Annuale
- -9.68%
20 settembre, sabato