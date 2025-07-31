QuotesSections
Currencies / TER
TER: Teradyne Inc

114.79 USD 0.72 (0.63%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

TER exchange rate has changed by 0.63% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 113.45 and at a high of 114.79.

Daily Range
113.45 114.79
Year Range
65.77 144.16
Previous Close
114.07
Open
113.65
Bid
114.79
Ask
115.09
Low
113.45
High
114.79
Volume
1.645 K
Daily Change
0.63%
Month Change
-1.37%
6 Months Change
39.55%
Year Change
-13.50%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%