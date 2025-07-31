Currencies / TER
TER: Teradyne Inc
114.79 USD 0.72 (0.63%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TER exchange rate has changed by 0.63% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 113.45 and at a high of 114.79.
Follow Teradyne Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
113.45 114.79
Year Range
65.77 144.16
- Previous Close
- 114.07
- Open
- 113.65
- Bid
- 114.79
- Ask
- 115.09
- Low
- 113.45
- High
- 114.79
- Volume
- 1.645 K
- Daily Change
- 0.63%
- Month Change
- -1.37%
- 6 Months Change
- 39.55%
- Year Change
- -13.50%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%