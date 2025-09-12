QuotazioniSezioni
RIVN: Rivian Automotive Inc - Class A

14.38 USD 0.30 (2.04%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio RIVN ha avuto una variazione del -2.04% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 14.02 e ad un massimo di 14.77.

Segui le dinamiche di Rivian Automotive Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
14.02 14.77
Intervallo Annuale
9.50 17.14
Chiusura Precedente
14.68
Apertura
14.73
Bid
14.38
Ask
14.68
Minimo
14.02
Massimo
14.77
Volume
53.431 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.04%
Variazione Mensile
8.04%
Variazione Semestrale
15.32%
Variazione Annuale
28.16%
20 settembre, sabato