Currencies / RIVN
RIVN: Rivian Automotive Inc - Class A
14.47 USD 0.87 (6.40%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RIVN exchange rate has changed by 6.40% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.73 and at a high of 14.53.
Follow Rivian Automotive Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RIVN News
- Rivian breaks ground on Georgia plant, aims for 2028 production
- Is Europe a harbinger for the U.S. on China EVs?
- Consumer Tech News (September 8 – September 12): Rally Rolls On As iPhone 17 Underwhelms, Microsoft Bets On AI Chips, Oracle Reports Q1 Consumer Tech News (September 8 – September 12): Rally Rolls On As iPhone 17 Underwhelms, Microsoft Bets On AI Chips...
- Here's Why Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Fell More Than Broader Market
- Stellantis stops development on electric Ram 1500 pickup
- Why Rivian Stock Dropped Today
- Amazon tests GM electric delivery vans in bid to meet climate goals, Bloomberg News reports
- Tesla, Oracle lead Friday’s market cap stock movers
- Think Rivian Stock Is Expensive? These 4 Charts Might Change Your Mind.
- Amazon tests GM’s BrightDrop electric vans alongside Rivian fleet - Bloomberg
- Tesla and Oracle Among Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Rivian recalls over 24,000 electric vehicles due to software defect
- Rivian to recall over 24,000 US vehicles over highway assist software issue, NHTSA says
- Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) Morgan Stanley's 13th Annual Laguna Conference Transcript
- Rivian at Morgan Stanley’s Laguna Conference: Strategic Shifts in Focus
- Stock Market Today: Tesla Jumps as EV Sector Sentiment Improves
- Is Ford's New F-150 Lightning STX the Rugged EV Buyers Want?
- What's Going On With Rivian Stock Wednesday? - Volkswagen (OTC:VWAGY), Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN)
- Rivian’s Biggest Challenge Might Still Be Around The Corner (NASDAQ:RIVN)
- Databricks projects $4 billion in annual revenue on surging AI demand
- Trump's EV Moves: Tax Credits Ending, Fines Gone - Winners and Losers
- EV Company News For The Month Of August 2025
- Buy This, Not That: The Hazards Are Flashing for 1 EV Maker
- Morning News Wrap-Up: Friday’s Biggest Stock Market Stories! - TipRanks.com
Daily Range
13.73 14.53
Year Range
9.50 17.14
- Previous Close
- 13.60
- Open
- 13.77
- Bid
- 14.47
- Ask
- 14.77
- Low
- 13.73
- High
- 14.53
- Volume
- 28.126 K
- Daily Change
- 6.40%
- Month Change
- 8.72%
- 6 Months Change
- 16.04%
- Year Change
- 28.97%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%