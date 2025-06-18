QuotazioniSezioni
MTN: Vail Resorts Inc

146.84 USD 4.11 (2.72%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio MTN ha avuto una variazione del -2.72% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 146.61 e ad un massimo di 151.50.

Segui le dinamiche di Vail Resorts Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
146.61 151.50
Intervallo Annuale
129.85 199.45
Chiusura Precedente
150.95
Apertura
151.31
Bid
146.84
Ask
147.14
Minimo
146.61
Massimo
151.50
Volume
948
Variazione giornaliera
-2.72%
Variazione Mensile
-9.65%
Variazione Semestrale
-7.43%
Variazione Annuale
-15.95%
