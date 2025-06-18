Currencies / MTN
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
MTN: Vail Resorts Inc
149.08 USD 2.08 (1.41%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MTN exchange rate has changed by 1.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 147.75 and at a high of 150.79.
Follow Vail Resorts Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MTN News
- Vail Resorts stock holds steady as UBS reiterates Neutral rating
- Tracking Ron Baron's BAMCO Portfolio - Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:BARIX)
- Vail Resorts Now Has a 6% Dividend Yield. Time to Buy the Stock?
- Oxford Industries (OXM) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- With a Dividend Yield of More Than 5%, Is Vail Resorts Stock a Buy?
- Lucky Strike Entertainment (LUCK) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- August's 5 Dividend Growth Stocks With Yields Up To 8%
- The Game Theoretical View on US Canada Tariffs (NYSEARCA:SPY)
- RGA Investment Advisors Q2 2025 Investment Commentary
- Oppenheimer raises Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality stock price target to $45
- Baron Focused Growth Fund Q2 2025 Shareholder Letter
- Why This 1 Value Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Yeti stock price target raised to $44 by Citi on improved web traffic
- Vail Resorts: Persistent Labor Shortages Impact Investment Story (MTN)
- 3 Stocks Soared After This Tool Flagged Them — and Here Are 2 More
- 3 Top High-Yield Dividend Stocks I Just Bought to Boost My Passive Income
- Here's Why Vail Resorts (MTN) is a Strong Value Stock
- Six Flags Stock: A Roller Coaster Worth Riding (NYSE:FUN)
- Vail Resorts: Katz Returns, But Steep Slopes Lie Ahead (NYSE:MTN)
- Vail Resorts completes $500 million senior notes offering due 2030
- Vail Resorts prices $500 million in senior notes at 5.625%
- Vail Resorts announces $400 million senior notes offering
- Retail Reality Check: JPMorgan Flags Kohl's Leverage Risks, Sees Signs of Stability At Vail And Foot Locker - Foot Locker (NYSE:FL), Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)
- Vail Resorts: Have Patience In The Rebound Amid Rob Katz's Return As CEO (NYSE:MTN)
Daily Range
147.75 150.79
Year Range
129.85 199.45
- Previous Close
- 147.00
- Open
- 148.05
- Bid
- 149.08
- Ask
- 149.38
- Low
- 147.75
- High
- 150.79
- Volume
- 597
- Daily Change
- 1.41%
- Month Change
- -8.27%
- 6 Months Change
- -6.01%
- Year Change
- -14.67%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%