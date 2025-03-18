Valute / LOT
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
LOT: Lotus Technology Inc - American Depositary Shares
2.03 USD 0.01 (0.50%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LOT ha avuto una variazione del 0.50% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.95 e ad un massimo di 2.05.
Segui le dinamiche di Lotus Technology Inc - American Depositary Shares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LOT News
- Gli azionisti di Superior Industries approvano l’acquisizione da parte del gruppo di creditori
- Earnings call transcript: Lotus Technology sees Q2 2025 revenue drop, plans new launches
- Lotus Tech to acquire full ownership of Lotus UK
- Lotus Technology: Selling Cars At Cost And Hemorrhaging Cash (NASDAQ:LOT)
- TomaGold Set to Launch Strategic Drilling Campaign on its Chibougamau Projects
- Lotus Technology to Report Unaudited First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on June 25, 2025
- TomaGold Announces Sale of Hazeur, Monster Lake East and Monster Lake West Properties for up to $2 million
- JPMorgan cuts Lotus Resources stock rating to Underweight
- Lotus Technology Releases 2024 ESG Report, Showcasing Commitment to Sustainability and Innovation
- India threatens two offshore funds holding Adani shares with penalties, document shows
- CVS Health Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins CommScope, Microsoft, Meta, Chart Industries, And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday - Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ:AEIS), ATI (NYSE:ATI)
- Tesla Rallies as U.S. Tariff Pause Ignites Comeback Across EV Sector
- KB Home Posts Downbeat Results, Joins UniFirst, Oklo And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - KB Home (NYSE:KBH), China Yuchai Intl (NYSE:CYD)
- Lotus Technology: Management Shake-Up And Competitive Pressures Signal Downside (LOT)
Intervallo Giornaliero
1.95 2.05
Intervallo Annuale
1.06 5.14
- Chiusura Precedente
- 2.02
- Apertura
- 2.00
- Bid
- 2.03
- Ask
- 2.33
- Minimo
- 1.95
- Massimo
- 2.05
- Volume
- 127
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.50%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.98%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 20.83%
- Variazione Annuale
- -59.96%
20 settembre, sabato