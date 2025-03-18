QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / LOT
Tornare a Azioni

LOT: Lotus Technology Inc - American Depositary Shares

2.03 USD 0.01 (0.50%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio LOT ha avuto una variazione del 0.50% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.95 e ad un massimo di 2.05.

Segui le dinamiche di Lotus Technology Inc - American Depositary Shares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LOT News

Intervallo Giornaliero
1.95 2.05
Intervallo Annuale
1.06 5.14
Chiusura Precedente
2.02
Apertura
2.00
Bid
2.03
Ask
2.33
Minimo
1.95
Massimo
2.05
Volume
127
Variazione giornaliera
0.50%
Variazione Mensile
-0.98%
Variazione Semestrale
20.83%
Variazione Annuale
-59.96%
20 settembre, sabato