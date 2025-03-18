통화 / LOT
LOT: Lotus Technology Inc - American Depositary Shares
2.03 USD 0.01 (0.50%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
LOT 환율이 오늘 0.50%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 1.95이고 고가는 2.05이었습니다.
Lotus Technology Inc - American Depositary Shares 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
1.95 2.05
년간 변동
1.06 5.14
- 이전 종가
- 2.02
- 시가
- 2.00
- Bid
- 2.03
- Ask
- 2.33
- 저가
- 1.95
- 고가
- 2.05
- 볼륨
- 127
- 일일 변동
- 0.50%
- 월 변동
- -0.98%
- 6개월 변동
- 20.83%
- 년간 변동율
- -59.96%
20 9월, 토요일