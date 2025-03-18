Currencies / LOT
LOT: Lotus Technology Inc - American Depositary Shares
2.01 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LOT exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.00 and at a high of 2.03.
Follow Lotus Technology Inc - American Depositary Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
LOT News
- Earnings call transcript: Lotus Technology sees Q2 2025 revenue drop, plans new launches
- Lotus Tech to acquire full ownership of Lotus UK
- Lotus Technology: Selling Cars At Cost And Hemorrhaging Cash (NASDAQ:LOT)
- Lotus Technology to Report Unaudited First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on June 25, 2025
- JPMorgan cuts Lotus Resources stock rating to Underweight
- Lotus Technology Releases 2024 ESG Report, Showcasing Commitment to Sustainability and Innovation
- Tesla Rallies as U.S. Tariff Pause Ignites Comeback Across EV Sector
- Lotus Technology: Management Shake-Up And Competitive Pressures Signal Downside (LOT)
Daily Range
2.00 2.03
Year Range
1.06 5.14
- Previous Close
- 2.01
- Open
- 2.00
- Bid
- 2.01
- Ask
- 2.31
- Low
- 2.00
- High
- 2.03
- Volume
- 147
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- -1.95%
- 6 Months Change
- 19.64%
- Year Change
- -60.36%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%