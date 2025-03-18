QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / KEN
Tornare a Azioni

KEN: Kenon Holdings Ltd

43.47 USD 0.63 (1.47%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio KEN ha avuto una variazione del 1.47% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 42.87 e ad un massimo di 43.49.

Segui le dinamiche di Kenon Holdings Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

KEN News

Intervallo Giornaliero
42.87 43.49
Intervallo Annuale
26.02 49.99
Chiusura Precedente
42.84
Apertura
43.43
Bid
43.47
Ask
43.77
Minimo
42.87
Massimo
43.49
Volume
45
Variazione giornaliera
1.47%
Variazione Mensile
-0.93%
Variazione Semestrale
37.48%
Variazione Annuale
55.31%
20 settembre, sabato