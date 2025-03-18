Valute / KEN
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
KEN: Kenon Holdings Ltd
43.47 USD 0.63 (1.47%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio KEN ha avuto una variazione del 1.47% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 42.87 e ad un massimo di 43.49.
Segui le dinamiche di Kenon Holdings Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KEN News
- Dogs Of The S&P 500: Buy 19 Ideal "Safer" August Dividend Payers
- Kenon Holdings Stock: A Risky Play On Israeli Energy Shortages (NYSE:KEN)
- Kenon Holdings stock hits 52-week high at 47.13 USD
- Top 2 Utilities Stocks That May Plunge This Quarter - Kenon Holdings (NYSE:KEN), ALLETE (NYSE:ALE)
- Kenon Holdings stock hits 52-week high at 45.48 USD
- Kenon Holdings stock hits 52-week high at 39.93 USD
- Kenon Holdings stock hits 52-week high at 37.77 USD
- Buy 6 Ideal Safe Dividend Power Dogs For June (NYSE:ZIM)
- Kendrick Resources secures option on Zambian copper exploration license
- I’ll create a factual news article based on the press release in the Wall Street Journal style.
- Kenon Holdings stock hits 52-week high at $36.43
- Constellation Energy Stock Sees RS Rating Improve To 71
- Kenon Holdings Stock: Recent Developments Prompt Assessment Change (NYSE:KEN)
- Hallador Energy, Tesla And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA), Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO)
Intervallo Giornaliero
42.87 43.49
Intervallo Annuale
26.02 49.99
- Chiusura Precedente
- 42.84
- Apertura
- 43.43
- Bid
- 43.47
- Ask
- 43.77
- Minimo
- 42.87
- Massimo
- 43.49
- Volume
- 45
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.47%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.93%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 37.48%
- Variazione Annuale
- 55.31%
20 settembre, sabato