Currencies / KEN
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
KEN: Kenon Holdings Ltd
43.76 USD 0.47 (1.06%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
KEN exchange rate has changed by -1.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 43.58 and at a high of 43.77.
Follow Kenon Holdings Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KEN News
- Dogs Of The S&P 500: Buy 19 Ideal "Safer" August Dividend Payers
- Kenon Holdings Stock: A Risky Play On Israeli Energy Shortages (NYSE:KEN)
- Kenon Holdings stock hits 52-week high at 47.13 USD
- Top 2 Utilities Stocks That May Plunge This Quarter - Kenon Holdings (NYSE:KEN), ALLETE (NYSE:ALE)
- Kenon Holdings stock hits 52-week high at 45.48 USD
- Kenon Holdings stock hits 52-week high at 39.93 USD
- Kenon Holdings stock hits 52-week high at 37.77 USD
- Buy 6 Ideal Safe Dividend Power Dogs For June (NYSE:ZIM)
- Kendrick Resources secures option on Zambian copper exploration license
- I’ll create a factual news article based on the press release in the Wall Street Journal style.
- Kenon Holdings stock hits 52-week high at $36.43
- Constellation Energy Stock Sees RS Rating Improve To 71
- Kenon Holdings Stock: Recent Developments Prompt Assessment Change (NYSE:KEN)
- Hallador Energy, Tesla And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA), Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO)
Daily Range
43.58 43.77
Year Range
26.02 49.99
- Previous Close
- 44.23
- Open
- 43.58
- Bid
- 43.76
- Ask
- 44.06
- Low
- 43.58
- High
- 43.77
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- -1.06%
- Month Change
- -0.27%
- 6 Months Change
- 38.39%
- Year Change
- 56.34%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%