Valute / KARO
KARO: Karooooo Ltd

56.70 USD 0.43 (0.76%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio KARO ha avuto una variazione del 0.76% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 56.20 e ad un massimo di 56.87.

Segui le dinamiche di Karooooo Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
56.20 56.87
Intervallo Annuale
35.51 63.36
Chiusura Precedente
56.27
Apertura
56.86
Bid
56.70
Ask
57.00
Minimo
56.20
Massimo
56.87
Volume
112
Variazione giornaliera
0.76%
Variazione Mensile
7.69%
Variazione Semestrale
34.58%
Variazione Annuale
43.22%
20 settembre, sabato