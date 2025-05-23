Valute / KARO
KARO: Karooooo Ltd
56.70 USD 0.43 (0.76%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio KARO ha avuto una variazione del 0.76% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 56.20 e ad un massimo di 56.87.
Segui le dinamiche di Karooooo Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
56.20 56.87
Intervallo Annuale
35.51 63.36
- Chiusura Precedente
- 56.27
- Apertura
- 56.86
- Bid
- 56.70
- Ask
- 57.00
- Minimo
- 56.20
- Massimo
- 56.87
- Volume
- 112
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.76%
- Variazione Mensile
- 7.69%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 34.58%
- Variazione Annuale
- 43.22%
20 settembre, sabato