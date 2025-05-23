Currencies / KARO
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
KARO: Karooooo Ltd
54.98 USD 0.18 (0.33%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
KARO exchange rate has changed by 0.33% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 53.50 and at a high of 55.00.
Follow Karooooo Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KARO News
- This Astera Labs Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 3 Initiations For Friday - CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV), Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB)
- Karooooo stock initiated with Buy rating at UBS on growth potential
- Freedom Broker initiates coverage on Karooooo stock with Buy rating
- Karooooo Ltd. (KARO) Crossed Above the 50-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors
- Backblaze, Inc. (BLZE) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?
- Motley Fool Interview With Karooooo CEO Zak Calisto
- ODDITY Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, DTC Sales Rise Y/Y
- Karooooo (KARO) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 25th
- Karooooo Ltd. (KARO) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Karooooo Earnings: Cartrack Expands
- Karooooo earnings beat by R1.39, revenue topped estimates
- Karooooo Ltd. (KARO) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates
- Want Better Returns? Don't Ignore These 2 Computer and Technology Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
- KARO Gears Up to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- This Motorola Solutions Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Wednesday
- Needham initiates coverage on Karooooo stock with Buy rating
- Karooooo Stock: A Hidden SaaS Undervalued Gem (NASDAQ:KARO)
- Karooooo: A GARP Opportunity With A Robust Financial Profile (KARO)
- Karooooo stock price target raised to $53 from $43 at Morgan Stanley
- Oxford Industries, GameStop, Boeing And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - DeFi Development (NASDAQ:DFDV), Boeing (NYSE:BA)
- Karooooo CEO to sell 1.5 million shares in secondary offering
- Karooooo Is Scaling Efficiently In An Underpenetrated Market (NASDAQ:KARO)
- Diamonds In The Rough: 10 Emerging Markets Stocks To Buy Now
Daily Range
53.50 55.00
Year Range
35.51 63.36
- Previous Close
- 54.80
- Open
- 55.00
- Bid
- 54.98
- Ask
- 55.28
- Low
- 53.50
- High
- 55.00
- Volume
- 89
- Daily Change
- 0.33%
- Month Change
- 4.43%
- 6 Months Change
- 30.50%
- Year Change
- 38.87%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%