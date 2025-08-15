QuotazioniSezioni
JEPI: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

56.87 USD 0.05 (0.09%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio JEPI ha avuto una variazione del -0.09% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 56.81 e ad un massimo di 57.04.

Segui le dinamiche di JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
56.81 57.04
Intervallo Annuale
49.94 60.88
Chiusura Precedente
56.92
Apertura
57.01
Bid
56.87
Ask
57.17
Minimo
56.81
Massimo
57.04
Volume
4.476 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.09%
Variazione Mensile
0.64%
Variazione Semestrale
0.48%
Variazione Annuale
-3.81%
