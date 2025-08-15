Valute / JEPI
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
JEPI: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF
56.87 USD 0.05 (0.09%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio JEPI ha avuto una variazione del -0.09% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 56.81 e ad un massimo di 57.04.
Segui le dinamiche di JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
JEPI News
- Undercovered Dozen: Applied Digital, Merck, B2Gold And More
- Is JEPI Silently Eroding Your Wealth? (NYSEARCA:JEPI)
- PAPI: Lackluster Results Continue Mostly As Expected (NYSEARCA:PAPI)
- SPYI V. JEPI: This NEOS Fund Is Just Better Constructed (BATS:SPYI)
- A 25-bp Fed Rate Cut Already Baked in on Wall Street? ETFs to Play
- SPYI: This Covered Call ETF Is Not What You Think It Is, It's Worse (BATS:SPYI)
- SPYI: Smart And Income-Rich Way To Invest In The S&P 500 (BATS:SPYI)
- JEPI: Left Behind Again (NYSEARCA:JEPI)
- ULTY: 100%+ Yield That Has To Be Ignored
- 3 Dividend Stocks That Pay Me $2,000 Each Month
- My 10% Income Portfolio–Mirror, Mirror On The Wall
- JEPI: Lower, Unpredictable Payouts (NYSEARCA:JEPI)
- Portfolio Review: 3 Stocks And 3 ETFs I'm Buying To Boost My Passive Income
- QDTE’s 39% Yield: Income Dream Or Investor Nightmare?
- SPYI's 3-Year Milestone: Dominating S&P 500 Covered Call ETFs With Superior Returns And Tax Efficiency (BATS:SPYI)
- IDUB: Unconvincing Ex-U.S. Derivative Income ETF (BATS:IDUB)
- BIGY: Targeted 12% Distribution With Options Strategy (NYSEARCA:BIGY)
- JEPI: 2 Reasons To Buy It Right Now (NYSEARCA:JEPI)
- Should You Invest $100,000 In Today's Market?
- DIVO ETF: Built For Retirement's Most Dangerous Risk (NYSEARCA:DIVO)
- My 10% Income Portfolio–Protecting The NAV
- 12 Undercovered Stocks: BrightSpire Capital, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Adobe And More
- JEPI Vs. GPIX: NAV Erosion Risk And Tax-Efficiency Comparison (NASDAQ:GPIX)
- 2025’s Rally Meets Reality: Why Equity Premium Strategies Still Matter
Intervallo Giornaliero
56.81 57.04
Intervallo Annuale
49.94 60.88
- Chiusura Precedente
- 56.92
- Apertura
- 57.01
- Bid
- 56.87
- Ask
- 57.17
- Minimo
- 56.81
- Massimo
- 57.04
- Volume
- 4.476 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.09%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.64%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 0.48%
- Variazione Annuale
- -3.81%
21 settembre, domenica