Divisas / JEPI
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
JEPI: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF
56.91 USD 0.15 (0.26%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de JEPI de hoy ha cambiado un 0.26%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 56.72, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 57.10.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
JEPI News
- Is JEPI Silently Eroding Your Wealth? (NYSEARCA:JEPI)
- PAPI: Lackluster Results Continue Mostly As Expected (NYSEARCA:PAPI)
- SPYI V. JEPI: This NEOS Fund Is Just Better Constructed (BATS:SPYI)
- A 25-bp Fed Rate Cut Already Baked in on Wall Street? ETFs to Play
- SPYI: This Covered Call ETF Is Not What You Think It Is, It's Worse (BATS:SPYI)
- SPYI: Smart And Income-Rich Way To Invest In The S&P 500 (BATS:SPYI)
- JEPI: Left Behind Again (NYSEARCA:JEPI)
- ULTY: 100%+ Yield That Has To Be Ignored
- 3 Dividend Stocks That Pay Me $2,000 Each Month
- My 10% Income Portfolio–Mirror, Mirror On The Wall
- JEPI: Lower, Unpredictable Payouts (NYSEARCA:JEPI)
- Portfolio Review: 3 Stocks And 3 ETFs I'm Buying To Boost My Passive Income
- QDTE’s 39% Yield: Income Dream Or Investor Nightmare?
- SPYI's 3-Year Milestone: Dominating S&P 500 Covered Call ETFs With Superior Returns And Tax Efficiency (BATS:SPYI)
- IDUB: Unconvincing Ex-U.S. Derivative Income ETF (BATS:IDUB)
- BIGY: Targeted 12% Distribution With Options Strategy (NYSEARCA:BIGY)
- JEPI: 2 Reasons To Buy It Right Now (NYSEARCA:JEPI)
- Should You Invest $100,000 In Today's Market?
- DIVO ETF: Built For Retirement's Most Dangerous Risk (NYSEARCA:DIVO)
- My 10% Income Portfolio–Protecting The NAV
- 12 Undercovered Stocks: BrightSpire Capital, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Adobe And More
- JEPI Vs. GPIX: NAV Erosion Risk And Tax-Efficiency Comparison (NASDAQ:GPIX)
- 2025’s Rally Meets Reality: Why Equity Premium Strategies Still Matter
- How I've Built A Monster Passive Income Portfolio (And What I'm Buying Now)
Rango diario
56.72 57.10
Rango anual
49.94 60.88
- Cierres anteriores
- 56.76
- Open
- 56.80
- Bid
- 56.91
- Ask
- 57.21
- Low
- 56.72
- High
- 57.10
- Volumen
- 5.174 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.26%
- Cambio mensual
- 0.71%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 0.55%
- Cambio anual
- -3.74%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B