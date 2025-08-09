통화 / JEPI
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
JEPI: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF
56.87 USD 0.05 (0.09%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
JEPI 환율이 오늘 -0.09%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 56.81이고 고가는 57.04이었습니다.
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
JEPI News
- Is JEPI Silently Eroding Your Wealth? (NYSEARCA:JEPI)
- PAPI: Lackluster Results Continue Mostly As Expected (NYSEARCA:PAPI)
- SPYI V. JEPI: This NEOS Fund Is Just Better Constructed (BATS:SPYI)
- A 25-bp Fed Rate Cut Already Baked in on Wall Street? ETFs to Play
- SPYI: This Covered Call ETF Is Not What You Think It Is, It's Worse (BATS:SPYI)
- SPYI: Smart And Income-Rich Way To Invest In The S&P 500 (BATS:SPYI)
- JEPI: Left Behind Again (NYSEARCA:JEPI)
- ULTY: 100%+ Yield That Has To Be Ignored
- 3 Dividend Stocks That Pay Me $2,000 Each Month
- My 10% Income Portfolio–Mirror, Mirror On The Wall
- JEPI: Lower, Unpredictable Payouts (NYSEARCA:JEPI)
- Portfolio Review: 3 Stocks And 3 ETFs I'm Buying To Boost My Passive Income
- QDTE’s 39% Yield: Income Dream Or Investor Nightmare?
- SPYI's 3-Year Milestone: Dominating S&P 500 Covered Call ETFs With Superior Returns And Tax Efficiency (BATS:SPYI)
- IDUB: Unconvincing Ex-U.S. Derivative Income ETF (BATS:IDUB)
- BIGY: Targeted 12% Distribution With Options Strategy (NYSEARCA:BIGY)
- JEPI: 2 Reasons To Buy It Right Now (NYSEARCA:JEPI)
- Should You Invest $100,000 In Today's Market?
- DIVO ETF: Built For Retirement's Most Dangerous Risk (NYSEARCA:DIVO)
- My 10% Income Portfolio–Protecting The NAV
- 12 Undercovered Stocks: BrightSpire Capital, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Adobe And More
- JEPI Vs. GPIX: NAV Erosion Risk And Tax-Efficiency Comparison (NASDAQ:GPIX)
- 2025’s Rally Meets Reality: Why Equity Premium Strategies Still Matter
- How I've Built A Monster Passive Income Portfolio (And What I'm Buying Now)
일일 변동 비율
56.81 57.04
년간 변동
49.94 60.88
- 이전 종가
- 56.92
- 시가
- 57.01
- Bid
- 56.87
- Ask
- 57.17
- 저가
- 56.81
- 고가
- 57.04
- 볼륨
- 4.476 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.09%
- 월 변동
- 0.64%
- 6개월 변동
- 0.48%
- 년간 변동율
- -3.81%
20 9월, 토요일