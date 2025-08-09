Moedas / JEPI
JEPI: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF
56.92 USD 0.01 (0.02%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do JEPI para hoje mudou para 0.02%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 56.87 e o mais alto foi 57.03.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
JEPI Notícias
Faixa diária
56.87 57.03
Faixa anual
49.94 60.88
- Fechamento anterior
- 56.91
- Open
- 57.00
- Bid
- 56.92
- Ask
- 57.22
- Low
- 56.87
- High
- 57.03
- Volume
- 4.626 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.02%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.73%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 0.57%
- Mudança anual
- -3.72%
