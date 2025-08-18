货币 / JEPI
JEPI: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF
56.87 USD 0.05 (0.09%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日JEPI汇率已更改-0.09%。当日，交易品种以低点56.81和高点57.04进行交易。
关注JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
JEPI新闻
- $750K Portfolio Is All You Need For Retirement
- Undercovered Dozen: Applied Digital, Merck, B2Gold And More
- Is JEPI Silently Eroding Your Wealth? (NYSEARCA:JEPI)
- PAPI: Lackluster Results Continue Mostly As Expected (NYSEARCA:PAPI)
- SPYI V. JEPI: This NEOS Fund Is Just Better Constructed (BATS:SPYI)
- A 25-bp Fed Rate Cut Already Baked in on Wall Street? ETFs to Play
- SPYI: This Covered Call ETF Is Not What You Think It Is, It's Worse (BATS:SPYI)
- SPYI: Smart And Income-Rich Way To Invest In The S&P 500 (BATS:SPYI)
- JEPI: Left Behind Again (NYSEARCA:JEPI)
- ULTY: 100%+ Yield That Has To Be Ignored
- 3 Dividend Stocks That Pay Me $2,000 Each Month
- My 10% Income Portfolio–Mirror, Mirror On The Wall
- JEPI: Lower, Unpredictable Payouts (NYSEARCA:JEPI)
- Portfolio Review: 3 Stocks And 3 ETFs I'm Buying To Boost My Passive Income
- QDTE’s 39% Yield: Income Dream Or Investor Nightmare?
- SPYI's 3-Year Milestone: Dominating S&P 500 Covered Call ETFs With Superior Returns And Tax Efficiency (BATS:SPYI)
- IDUB: Unconvincing Ex-U.S. Derivative Income ETF (BATS:IDUB)
- BIGY: Targeted 12% Distribution With Options Strategy (NYSEARCA:BIGY)
- JEPI: 2 Reasons To Buy It Right Now (NYSEARCA:JEPI)
- Should You Invest $100,000 In Today's Market?
- DIVO ETF: Built For Retirement's Most Dangerous Risk (NYSEARCA:DIVO)
- My 10% Income Portfolio–Protecting The NAV
- 12 Undercovered Stocks: BrightSpire Capital, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Adobe And More
- JEPI Vs. GPIX: NAV Erosion Risk And Tax-Efficiency Comparison (NASDAQ:GPIX)
日范围
56.81 57.04
年范围
49.94 60.88
- 前一天收盘价
- 56.92
- 开盘价
- 57.01
- 卖价
- 56.87
- 买价
- 57.17
- 最低价
- 56.81
- 最高价
- 57.04
- 交易量
- 4.476 K
- 日变化
- -0.09%
- 月变化
- 0.64%
- 6个月变化
- 0.48%
- 年变化
- -3.81%
21 九月, 星期日