报价部分
货币 / JEPI
回到股票

JEPI: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

56.87 USD 0.05 (0.09%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日JEPI汇率已更改-0.09%。当日，交易品种以低点56.81和高点57.04进行交易。

关注JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

JEPI新闻

日范围
56.81 57.04
年范围
49.94 60.88
前一天收盘价
56.92
开盘价
57.01
卖价
56.87
买价
57.17
最低价
56.81
最高价
57.04
交易量
4.476 K
日变化
-0.09%
月变化
0.64%
6个月变化
0.48%
年变化
-3.81%
21 九月, 星期日