Valute / INNV
INNV: InnovAge Holding Corp
4.63 USD 0.44 (8.68%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio INNV ha avuto una variazione del -8.68% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.54 e ad un massimo di 5.11.
Segui le dinamiche di InnovAge Holding Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
INNV News
- JPMorgan avvia la copertura di InnovAge Holding con rating Underweight
- InnovAge Holding stock rating initiated at Underweight by JPMorgan
- Innovage Holding stock shows encouraging momentum as KeyBanc reiterates rating
- InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- InnovAge Holding earnings beat, revenue topped estimates
- InnovAge Revenue Jumps 11% in Fiscal Q4
- InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) Reports Q4 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Oracle, Synopsys, GameStop to report earnings Tuesday
- InnovAge and Tampa General Hospital form joint venture for senior care
- Friday’s Insider Moves: Key Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Innovage director Richard Zoretic buys $12,308 in stock
- Starbucks Posts Weak Earnings, Joins Super Micro Computer, Snap And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session - First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR), Bausch & Lomb (NYSE:BLCO)
- Booz Allen Hamilton, Movado Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session - Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH), Betterware de Mexico SAPI (NYSE:BWMX)
- Greenbrier, RPM International, CVRx And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - Collective Mining (AMEX:CNL), Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC)
- Robinhood, Couchbase And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session - Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS)
- Micron Technology, Nike, FedEx And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session - Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC), FedEx (NYSE:FDX)
- Why Ouster Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 8%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - AuthID (NASDAQ:AUID), Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR)
- Gentherm Posts Downbeat Results, Joins Celanese, Bumble And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session - Celanese (NYSE:CE), Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)
- Why Global Blue Group Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 18%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO), Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX)
Intervallo Giornaliero
4.54 5.11
Intervallo Annuale
2.60 6.70
- Chiusura Precedente
- 5.07
- Apertura
- 5.05
- Bid
- 4.63
- Ask
- 4.93
- Minimo
- 4.54
- Massimo
- 5.11
- Volume
- 129
- Variazione giornaliera
- -8.68%
- Variazione Mensile
- 22.49%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 55.89%
- Variazione Annuale
- -23.60%
20 settembre, sabato