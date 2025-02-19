QuotazioniSezioni
INNV: InnovAge Holding Corp

4.63 USD 0.44 (8.68%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio INNV ha avuto una variazione del -8.68% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.54 e ad un massimo di 5.11.

Segui le dinamiche di InnovAge Holding Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
4.54 5.11
Intervallo Annuale
2.60 6.70
Chiusura Precedente
5.07
Apertura
5.05
Bid
4.63
Ask
4.93
Minimo
4.54
Massimo
5.11
Volume
129
Variazione giornaliera
-8.68%
Variazione Mensile
22.49%
Variazione Semestrale
55.89%
Variazione Annuale
-23.60%
20 settembre, sabato