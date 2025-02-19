Moedas / INNV
INNV: InnovAge Holding Corp
5.09 USD 0.11 (2.21%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do INNV para hoje mudou para 2.21%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 4.76 e o mais alto foi 5.26.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas InnovAge Holding Corp. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
INNV Notícias
Faixa diária
4.76 5.26
Faixa anual
2.60 6.70
- Fechamento anterior
- 4.98
- Open
- 4.99
- Bid
- 5.09
- Ask
- 5.39
- Low
- 4.76
- High
- 5.26
- Volume
- 10
- Mudança diária
- 2.21%
- Mudança mensal
- 34.66%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 71.38%
- Mudança anual
- -16.01%
