INNV: InnovAge Holding Corp
5.18 USD 0.20 (4.02%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
INNV exchange rate has changed by 4.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.81 and at a high of 5.20.
Follow InnovAge Holding Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
INNV News
- Innovage Holding stock shows encouraging momentum as KeyBanc reiterates rating
- InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- InnovAge Holding earnings beat, revenue topped estimates
- InnovAge Revenue Jumps 11% in Fiscal Q4
- InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) Reports Q4 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Oracle, Synopsys, GameStop to report earnings Tuesday
- InnovAge and Tampa General Hospital form joint venture for senior care
- Friday’s Insider Moves: Key Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Innovage director Richard Zoretic buys $12,308 in stock
- Starbucks Posts Weak Earnings, Joins Super Micro Computer, Snap And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session - First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR), Bausch & Lomb (NYSE:BLCO)
- Booz Allen Hamilton, Movado Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session - Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH), Betterware de Mexico SAPI (NYSE:BWMX)
- Greenbrier, RPM International, CVRx And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - Collective Mining (AMEX:CNL), Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC)
- Robinhood, Couchbase And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session - Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS)
- Micron Technology, Nike, FedEx And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session - Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC), FedEx (NYSE:FDX)
- Why Ouster Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 8%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - AuthID (NASDAQ:AUID), Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR)
- Gentherm Posts Downbeat Results, Joins Celanese, Bumble And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session - Celanese (NYSE:CE), Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)
- Why Global Blue Group Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 18%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO), Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX)
Daily Range
4.81 5.20
Year Range
2.60 6.70
- Previous Close
- 4.98
- Open
- 4.98
- Bid
- 5.18
- Ask
- 5.48
- Low
- 4.81
- High
- 5.20
- Volume
- 117
- Daily Change
- 4.02%
- Month Change
- 37.04%
- 6 Months Change
- 74.41%
- Year Change
- -14.52%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%