Valute / GDX
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
GDX: VanEck Gold Miners ETF
72.34 USD 3.56 (5.18%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GDX ha avuto una variazione del 5.18% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 68.93 e ad un massimo di 72.52.
Segui le dinamiche di VanEck Gold Miners ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GDX News
- Gold Continues To Outshine Equities
- Il titolo di AngloGold Ashanti raggiunge il massimo storico a 67,68 USD
- The Near-Perfect Portfolio Of 3–13% Yields For The Fed's Rate Cuts
- GDMN: Gold Stocks Stretched As The Precious Metal Touches $3700 (BATS:GDMN)
- Precious Metals Royalty And Streaming Companies - August 2025 Report
- The PPI Plot Twist: What It Means For High-Yield Investors
- Stock Picks From Seeking Alpha's August 2025 New Analysts
- Newmont: Stunning Recovery Took Me By Surprise, But Don't Push It Too Far (NYSE:NEM)
- The Weakest Jobs Market Since 2020: What Investors Need To Know
- ‘Natural Bitcoin’: Gold Miners Get Lift as Stablecoin Group Tether Looks to Tie Down Stakes - TipRanks.com
- Undercovered Dozen: Kraken Robotics, VICI Properties, AeroVironment And More
- Gold And Silver Officially Confirm Their Breakouts (Technical Analysis)
- What September Slump? 5 ETFs to Play Now
- As Gold Prices Hit Record High, Is It Too Late To Invest? What The Charts Say.
- Best-Performing Leveraged ETFs of August
- Commodities: Secondary Sanction Noise Fails To Push Oil Higher
- How High Can Gold Stocks Go?
- Is The Consumer Finally Starting To Crack?
- De-Dollarization Is Accelerating
- The Fed's Coming Stagflation Trap
- Investing In Bullion Vs. Mining Stocks
- Precious Metals Surge After Dovish Jackson Hole Speech (Technical Analysis)
- Monthly Report: Precious Metals Royalty And Streaming Companies - July 2025
- Chart Of The Day: Does This Mean It's Almost Time For Gold's Next Breakout?
Intervallo Giornaliero
68.93 72.52
Intervallo Annuale
33.42 72.52
- Chiusura Precedente
- 68.78
- Apertura
- 68.93
- Bid
- 72.34
- Ask
- 72.64
- Minimo
- 68.93
- Massimo
- 72.52
- Volume
- 53.647 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 5.18%
- Variazione Mensile
- 12.36%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 57.33%
- Variazione Annuale
- 79.46%
21 settembre, domenica