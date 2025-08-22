QuotazioniSezioni
GDX
GDX: VanEck Gold Miners ETF

72.34 USD 3.56 (5.18%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GDX ha avuto una variazione del 5.18% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 68.93 e ad un massimo di 72.52.

Segui le dinamiche di VanEck Gold Miners ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
68.93 72.52
Intervallo Annuale
33.42 72.52
Chiusura Precedente
68.78
Apertura
68.93
Bid
72.34
Ask
72.64
Minimo
68.93
Massimo
72.52
Volume
53.647 K
Variazione giornaliera
5.18%
Variazione Mensile
12.36%
Variazione Semestrale
57.33%
Variazione Annuale
79.46%
21 settembre, domenica