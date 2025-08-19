Currencies / GDX
GDX: VanEck Gold Miners ETF
69.01 USD 1.46 (2.07%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GDX exchange rate has changed by -2.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 68.63 and at a high of 70.62.
Follow VanEck Gold Miners ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GDX News
Daily Range
68.63 70.62
Year Range
33.42 70.76
- Previous Close
- 70.47
- Open
- 70.56
- Bid
- 69.01
- Ask
- 69.31
- Low
- 68.63
- High
- 70.62
- Volume
- 31.152 K
- Daily Change
- -2.07%
- Month Change
- 7.19%
- 6 Months Change
- 50.09%
- Year Change
- 71.20%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev