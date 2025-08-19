QuotesSections
Currencies / GDX
Back to US Stock Market

GDX: VanEck Gold Miners ETF

69.01 USD 1.46 (2.07%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

GDX exchange rate has changed by -2.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 68.63 and at a high of 70.62.

Follow VanEck Gold Miners ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GDX News

Daily Range
68.63 70.62
Year Range
33.42 70.76
Previous Close
70.47
Open
70.56
Bid
69.01
Ask
69.31
Low
68.63
High
70.62
Volume
31.152 K
Daily Change
-2.07%
Month Change
7.19%
6 Months Change
50.09%
Year Change
71.20%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev