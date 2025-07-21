QuotazioniSezioni
FWONK: Liberty Media Corporation - Series C Liberty Formula One

103.67 USD 0.01 (0.01%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FWONK ha avuto una variazione del -0.01% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 102.32 e ad un massimo di 104.40.

Intervallo Giornaliero
102.32 104.40
Intervallo Annuale
74.34 106.26
Chiusura Precedente
103.68
Apertura
104.16
Bid
103.67
Ask
103.97
Minimo
102.32
Massimo
104.40
Volume
2.788 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.01%
Variazione Mensile
4.79%
Variazione Semestrale
16.34%
Variazione Annuale
33.42%
