Currencies / FWONK
FWONK: Liberty Media Corporation - Series C Liberty Formula One
99.64 USD 0.71 (0.72%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FWONK exchange rate has changed by 0.72% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 98.49 and at a high of 99.83.
Follow Liberty Media Corporation - Series C Liberty Formula One dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
FWONK News
- Tracking Chase Coleman's Tiger Global Portfolio—Q2 2025 Update
- Tracking Ruane, Cunniff, & Goldfarb’s Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:SEQUX)
- Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (FWONK) This Year?
- Formula One Group: Lots To Look Forward To (NASDAQ:FWONK)
- Is Media And Entertainment A Growth Sector? These 3 Legacy Giants Are Flashing Bright Green - Fox (NASDAQ:FOX)
- Tracking Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (NYSE:BRK.A)
- Liberty Formula One stock maintains Buy rating at Guggenheim after strong Q2
- Formula One Group (FWONA) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Liberty Formula One stock price target raised to $107 from $98 at UBS
- Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (FWONK) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Liberty Media Formula C earnings missed by $0.09, revenue topped estimates
- Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Managed Account Q2 2025 Commentary
- Liberty Formula One stock initiated with Neutral rating by BofA Securities
- Liberty Formula One stock initiated with Neutral rating at BofA Securities
- BofA starts Liberty Formula One at Neutral on limited upside
- Janus Henderson Overseas Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:JAENX)
- Liberty Formula One stock price target raised to $110 by Bernstein SocGen
- Fidelity Select Communication Services Portfolio Q1 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FBMPX)
- Liberty Formula One stock initiated with Buy rating at CFRA, $125 target
- Guggenheim raises Liberty Formula One stock price target on MotoGP acquisition
- Goldman Sachs reinstates Liberty Formula One stock with Buy rating
- Sequoia Fund Q2 2025 Shareholder Letter
- The Sequoia Strategy Composite Q2 2025 Letter
Daily Range
98.49 99.83
Year Range
74.34 106.26
- Previous Close
- 98.93
- Open
- 98.88
- Bid
- 99.64
- Ask
- 99.94
- Low
- 98.49
- High
- 99.83
- Volume
- 431
- Daily Change
- 0.72%
- Month Change
- 0.72%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.82%
- Year Change
- 28.24%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%