EXR: Extra Space Storage Inc

139.34 USD 3.40 (2.38%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio EXR ha avuto una variazione del -2.38% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 139.28 e ad un massimo di 143.06.

Segui le dinamiche di Extra Space Storage Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
139.28 143.06
Intervallo Annuale
121.03 181.23
Chiusura Precedente
142.74
Apertura
142.09
Bid
139.34
Ask
139.64
Minimo
139.28
Massimo
143.06
Volume
1.774 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.38%
Variazione Mensile
-2.00%
Variazione Semestrale
-6.90%
Variazione Annuale
-23.09%
