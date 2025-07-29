Valute / EXR
EXR: Extra Space Storage Inc
139.34 USD 3.40 (2.38%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio EXR ha avuto una variazione del -2.38% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 139.28 e ad un massimo di 143.06.
Segui le dinamiche di Extra Space Storage Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
139.28 143.06
Intervallo Annuale
121.03 181.23
- Chiusura Precedente
- 142.74
- Apertura
- 142.09
- Bid
- 139.34
- Ask
- 139.64
- Minimo
- 139.28
- Massimo
- 143.06
- Volume
- 1.774 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.38%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.00%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -6.90%
- Variazione Annuale
- -23.09%
20 settembre, sabato