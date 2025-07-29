Currencies / EXR
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
EXR: Extra Space Storage Inc
143.61 USD 0.12 (0.08%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
EXR exchange rate has changed by -0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 143.07 and at a high of 144.27.
Follow Extra Space Storage Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EXR News
- Extra Space Storage: A Growth Story Supported By Macro Demand For Space (NYSE:EXR)
- The Paradigm Shift No Investor Can Ignore
- Extra Space Storage enters $4.5 billion amended credit agreement
- Wells Fargo upgrades Extra Space amid improving outlook for self-storage
- Wells Fargo upgrades Extra Space Storage stock to Overweight on improving rates
- IYR: Betting On REITs' Recovery (NYSEARCA:IYR)
- Powell Pivot Sparks REIT Rebound
- Extra Space Storage declares $1.62 per share third quarter dividend
- Goldman Sachs downgrades Extra Space Storage on slow demand recovery
- Goldman Sachs downgrades Extra Space Storage stock on slow growth outlook
- Truist Securities lowers Extra Space Storage stock price target to $150
- Raymond James reiterates Strong Buy on SmartStop Self Storage stock with $42 target
- Inflation Fails To Chill Fed Cut Momentum
- Extra Space Storage Stock: Waiting On A Self Storage Turnaround (NYSE:EXR)
- Disinflation Dividend: REIT Earnings Scorecard
- Extra Space prices $800 million in senior notes due 2033
- Behind The (Revised) Curve
- Public Storage's Q2 FFO Beats Estimates, Occupancy Falls, View Raised
- Extra Space Storage Q2 Core FFO Lags Estimates, Revenues Beat
- Extra Space Storage (EXR) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Extra Space Storage shares fall 3.1% as revenue misses estimates
- Extra Space Storage (EXR) Q2 FFO Lag Estimates
- Extra Space Storage earnings beat by $0.03, revenue fell short of estimates
- Seeking Clues to Extra Space Storage (EXR) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Daily Range
143.07 144.27
Year Range
121.03 181.23
- Previous Close
- 143.73
- Open
- 143.81
- Bid
- 143.61
- Ask
- 143.91
- Low
- 143.07
- High
- 144.27
- Volume
- 805
- Daily Change
- -0.08%
- Month Change
- 1.01%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.05%
- Year Change
- -20.74%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%