ETD: Ethan Allen Interiors Inc

29.26 USD 0.56 (1.88%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ETD ha avuto una variazione del -1.88% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 29.21 e ad un massimo di 29.60.

Segui le dinamiche di Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
29.21 29.60
Intervallo Annuale
24.58 32.61
Chiusura Precedente
29.82
Apertura
29.60
Bid
29.26
Ask
29.56
Minimo
29.21
Massimo
29.60
Volume
227
Variazione giornaliera
-1.88%
Variazione Mensile
0.41%
Variazione Semestrale
5.03%
Variazione Annuale
-7.81%
20 settembre, sabato