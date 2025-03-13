Valute / ETD
ETD: Ethan Allen Interiors Inc
29.26 USD 0.56 (1.88%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ETD ha avuto una variazione del -1.88% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 29.21 e ad un massimo di 29.60.
Segui le dinamiche di Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
29.21 29.60
Intervallo Annuale
24.58 32.61
- Chiusura Precedente
- 29.82
- Apertura
- 29.60
- Bid
- 29.26
- Ask
- 29.56
- Minimo
- 29.21
- Massimo
- 29.60
- Volume
- 227
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.88%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.41%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 5.03%
- Variazione Annuale
- -7.81%
20 settembre, sabato