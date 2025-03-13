Currencies / ETD
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ETD: Ethan Allen Interiors Inc
29.14 USD 0.36 (1.22%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ETD exchange rate has changed by -1.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.56 and at a high of 29.33.
Follow Ethan Allen Interiors Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ETD News
- RH, Wayfair Sell Off On Trump Furniture Tariffs. These Stocks Climb.
- Stock Market Today: Dow Falls; RH Skids On Trump Furniture Move; Bitcoin Play Flashes Sell Signal As Crypto Drops (Live Coverage)
- Furniture stocks in focus as tariff probe raises uncertainty for RH, WSM
- The Housing Bubble Is Popping
- Ethan Allen (ETD) Q4 Sales Top Estimates
- Dominion Energy, Shake Shack, Ethan Allen Interiors On CNBC’s ‘Final Trades’ - Dominion Energy (NYSE:D), Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)
- Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Ethan Allen (ETD) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Ethan Allen Interiors earnings missed by $0.23, revenue fell short of estimates
- Mohawk Industries: Even Though Shares Are Cheap, Caution Is Justified (NYSE:MHK)
- Ethan Allen: Resilience This Year, But Upside Potential Is Still Limited
- Is It Too Optimistic of RH to Maintain Margin Outlook Despite Tariffs?
- Ethan Allen Day: an American Brand Celebrates Its History
- La-Z-Boy: Well-Positioned To Conquer Industry Challenges (NYSE:LZB)
- Ethan Allen Stock: Tariff Changes Have Benefitted It, But Proceed Cautiously (NYSE:ETD)
- Nike To $70? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday - Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX), Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)
- New Preferred Stock IPOs, March 2025
- Ethan Allen Stock: Battling Rising Economic Uncertainty (Rating Downgrade) (NYSE:ETD)
Daily Range
28.56 29.33
Year Range
24.58 32.61
- Previous Close
- 29.50
- Open
- 29.33
- Bid
- 29.14
- Ask
- 29.44
- Low
- 28.56
- High
- 29.33
- Volume
- 306
- Daily Change
- -1.22%
- Month Change
- 0.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.59%
- Year Change
- -8.19%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%