EPAC: Enerpac Tool Group Corp
41.00 USD 1.74 (4.07%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio EPAC ha avuto una variazione del -4.07% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 40.34 e ad un massimo di 42.80.
Segui le dinamiche di Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
40.34 42.80
Intervallo Annuale
36.51 51.91
- Chiusura Precedente
- 42.74
- Apertura
- 42.80
- Bid
- 41.00
- Ask
- 41.30
- Minimo
- 40.34
- Massimo
- 42.80
- Volume
- 1.369 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -4.07%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.68%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -8.03%
- Variazione Annuale
- -1.70%
20 settembre, sabato