Valute / EL
EL: Estee Lauder Companies Inc (The)
87.79 USD 0.19 (0.22%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio EL ha avuto una variazione del -0.22% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 86.53 e ad un massimo di 88.46.
Segui le dinamiche di Estee Lauder Companies Inc (The). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
EL News
- Oddity Tech: AI In Beauty, At A Tech Valuation (NASDAQ:ODD)
- Il valore del brand Armani va ben oltre la moda
- Armani’s value goes beyond style
- RBC analizza la situazione del settore del lusso in vista dei risultati trimestrali
- RBC looks at the set-up for a bruised luxury sector’s latest quarterly earnings
- Estée Lauder nomina René Lammers come Chief Research & Innovation Officer
- Estée Lauder appoints René Lammers as chief research & innovation officer
- e.l.f. Beauty Stock Is Beating the Odds. Here’s Why Investors Are Taking Notice - TipRanks.com
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.77%
- KKR buys South Korea’s Samhwa in $528 million deal
- The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) Presents at Barclays 18th Annual Global Consumer
- Estee Lauder at Barclays Conference: Strategic Growth Focus
- TD Cowen highlights 5 retail turnaround stories amid shifting consumer behavior
- Ulta Beauty shines after annual forecast hike on steady demand, UK expansion
- Estee Lauder (EL) International Revenue Performance Explored
- Opinion: Jackson Hole jitters trigger stock-market selling — and a missed buying opportunity
- These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On Estee Lauder After Q4 Earnings - Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL)
- JPMorgan lowers Estee Lauder stock price target to $99 from $101
- Canaccord Genuity maintains Hold rating on Estee Lauder stock amid recovery efforts
- RBC Capital raises Estee Lauder stock price target to $107 on solid results
- L’Oréal’s strength stands out amid softer sector outlook: UBS
- What To Do With Nine Of The Bottom Performing S&P 500 Stocks
- Coty edges past quarterly revenue estimates on international fragrances demand
- Nasdaq, S&P 500 end lower as investors sell tech, buy less pricey sectors
Intervallo Giornaliero
86.53 88.46
Intervallo Annuale
48.37 99.28
- Chiusura Precedente
- 87.98
- Apertura
- 88.03
- Bid
- 87.79
- Ask
- 88.09
- Minimo
- 86.53
- Massimo
- 88.46
- Volume
- 3.499 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.22%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.61%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 30.83%
- Variazione Annuale
- -11.31%
20 settembre, sabato