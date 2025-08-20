货币 / EL
EL: Estee Lauder Companies Inc (The)
88.53 USD 1.13 (1.29%)
版块: 消费防御 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日EL汇率已更改1.29%。当日，交易品种以低点86.77和高点89.07进行交易。
关注Estee Lauder Companies Inc (The)动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
EL新闻
日范围
86.77 89.07
年范围
48.37 99.28
- 前一天收盘价
- 87.40
- 开盘价
- 87.49
- 卖价
- 88.53
- 买价
- 88.83
- 最低价
- 86.77
- 最高价
- 89.07
- 交易量
- 3.474 K
- 日变化
- 1.29%
- 月变化
- -1.79%
- 6个月变化
- 31.94%
- 年变化
- -10.56%
