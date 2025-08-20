QuotesSections
EL
EL: Estee Lauder Companies Inc (The)

87.15 USD 0.25 (0.29%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EL exchange rate has changed by -0.29% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 86.77 and at a high of 89.07.

Follow Estee Lauder Companies Inc (The) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
86.77 89.07
Year Range
48.37 99.28
Previous Close
87.40
Open
87.49
Bid
87.15
Ask
87.45
Low
86.77
High
89.07
Volume
1.388 K
Daily Change
-0.29%
Month Change
-3.32%
6 Months Change
29.88%
Year Change
-11.95%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%