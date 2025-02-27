QuotazioniSezioni
EFXT: Enerflex Ltd

10.71 USD 0.04 (0.37%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio EFXT ha avuto una variazione del -0.37% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 10.46 e ad un massimo di 10.80.

Segui le dinamiche di Enerflex Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
10.46 10.80
Intervallo Annuale
5.91 10.94
Chiusura Precedente
10.75
Apertura
10.64
Bid
10.71
Ask
11.01
Minimo
10.46
Massimo
10.80
Volume
335
Variazione giornaliera
-0.37%
Variazione Mensile
7.21%
Variazione Semestrale
40.18%
Variazione Annuale
81.22%
20 settembre, sabato