EFXT: Enerflex Ltd
10.71 USD 0.04 (0.37%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio EFXT ha avuto una variazione del -0.37% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 10.46 e ad un massimo di 10.80.
Segui le dinamiche di Enerflex Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
10.46 10.80
Intervallo Annuale
5.91 10.94
- Chiusura Precedente
- 10.75
- Apertura
- 10.64
- Bid
- 10.71
- Ask
- 11.01
- Minimo
- 10.46
- Massimo
- 10.80
- Volume
- 335
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.37%
- Variazione Mensile
- 7.21%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 40.18%
- Variazione Annuale
- 81.22%
20 settembre, sabato