Currencies / EFXT
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
EFXT: Enerflex Ltd
10.77 USD 0.02 (0.19%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
EFXT exchange rate has changed by 0.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.69 and at a high of 10.85.
Follow Enerflex Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EFXT News
- Enerflex stock hits all-time high at 10.62 USD
- Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Enerflex Ltd. (EFXT) This Year?
- Here's Why Enerflex (EFXT) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy
- Enerflex (EFXT)'s Technical Outlook is Bright After Key Golden Cross
- Top 3 Energy Stocks That May Crash In August - NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL), Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT)
- Enerflex (EFXT) Is Up 16.94% in One Week: What You Should Know
- Earnings Estimates Rising for Enerflex (EFXT): Will It Gain?
- How Much Upside is Left in Enerflex (EFXT)? Wall Street Analysts Think 28.79%
- Enerflex (EFXT) Is Attractively Priced Despite Fast-paced Momentum
- Enerflex (EFXT) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Arc Resources (AETUF) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates
- Ovintiv (OVV) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- ClearBridge Canadian Small Cap Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary
- Do Options Traders Know Something About Enerflex Ltd. Stock We Don't?
- Enerflex extends credit facility maturity to 2028, maintains $800m limit
- Enerflex outlook upgraded to positive by Moody’s Ratings
- ClearBridge Canadian Small Cap Strategy Q1 2025 Commentary
- Why ReShape Lifesciences Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 82%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS), Antelope Ent Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL)
- JOYY, Akebia Therapeutics, Microchip Technology And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA), Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT)
- Enerflex Is Moving Into A Stronger Natural Gas Market (NYSE:EFXT)
- Aristotle Corporate Credit Q4 2024 Commentary
- Enerflex Ltd. (EFXT) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
10.69 10.85
Year Range
5.91 10.85
- Previous Close
- 10.75
- Open
- 10.71
- Bid
- 10.77
- Ask
- 11.07
- Low
- 10.69
- High
- 10.85
- Volume
- 442
- Daily Change
- 0.19%
- Month Change
- 7.81%
- 6 Months Change
- 40.97%
- Year Change
- 82.23%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%