DQ
DQ: DAQO New Energy Corp American Depositary Shares, each represent
27.26 USD 1.27 (4.89%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio DQ ha avuto una variazione del 4.89% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 25.80 e ad un massimo di 27.29.
Segui le dinamiche di DAQO New Energy Corp American Depositary Shares, each represent. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
DQ News
Intervallo Giornaliero
25.80 27.29
Intervallo Annuale
12.41 30.73
20 settembre, sabato