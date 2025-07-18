QuotazioniSezioni
DQ: DAQO New Energy Corp American Depositary Shares, each represent

27.26 USD 1.27 (4.89%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio DQ ha avuto una variazione del 4.89% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 25.80 e ad un massimo di 27.29.

Segui le dinamiche di DAQO New Energy Corp American Depositary Shares, each represent. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
25.80 27.29
Intervallo Annuale
12.41 30.73
Chiusura Precedente
25.99
Apertura
26.06
Bid
27.26
Ask
27.56
Minimo
25.80
Massimo
27.29
Volume
1.701 K
Variazione giornaliera
4.89%
Variazione Mensile
10.41%
Variazione Semestrale
48.96%
Variazione Annuale
35.96%
