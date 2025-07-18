Currencies / DQ
DQ: DAQO New Energy Corp American Depositary Shares, each represent
27.35 USD 0.01 (0.04%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DQ exchange rate has changed by -0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.79 and at a high of 27.51.
Follow DAQO New Energy Corp American Depositary Shares, each represent dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DQ News
Daily Range
26.79 27.51
Year Range
12.41 30.73
- Previous Close
- 27.36
- Open
- 27.34
- Bid
- 27.35
- Ask
- 27.65
- Low
- 26.79
- High
- 27.51
- Volume
- 1.386 K
- Daily Change
- -0.04%
- Month Change
- 10.77%
- 6 Months Change
- 49.45%
- Year Change
- 36.41%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%