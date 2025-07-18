통화 / DQ
DQ: DAQO New Energy Corp American Depositary Shares, each represent
27.26 USD 1.27 (4.89%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
DQ 환율이 오늘 4.89%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 25.80이고 고가는 27.29이었습니다.
DAQO New Energy Corp American Depositary Shares, each represent 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
25.80 27.29
년간 변동
12.41 30.73
- 이전 종가
- 25.99
- 시가
- 26.06
- Bid
- 27.26
- Ask
- 27.56
- 저가
- 25.80
- 고가
- 27.29
- 볼륨
- 1.701 K
- 일일 변동
- 4.89%
- 월 변동
- 10.41%
- 6개월 변동
- 48.96%
- 년간 변동율
- 35.96%
20 9월, 토요일