Valute / CVLT
CVLT: Commvault Systems Inc
194.61 USD 0.80 (0.41%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CVLT ha avuto una variazione del -0.41% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 190.91 e ad un massimo di 196.00.
Segui le dinamiche di Commvault Systems Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
CVLT News
Intervallo Giornaliero
190.91 196.00
Intervallo Annuale
128.07 200.68
- Chiusura Precedente
- 195.41
- Apertura
- 194.78
- Bid
- 194.61
- Ask
- 194.91
- Minimo
- 190.91
- Massimo
- 196.00
- Volume
- 1.562 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.41%
- Variazione Mensile
- 8.61%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 24.24%
- Variazione Annuale
- 26.43%
20 settembre, sabato