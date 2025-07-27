Currencies / CVLT
CVLT: Commvault Systems Inc
188.10 USD 1.44 (0.76%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CVLT exchange rate has changed by -0.76% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 187.86 and at a high of 191.44.
Follow Commvault Systems Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
187.86 191.44
Year Range
128.07 200.68
- Previous Close
- 189.54
- Open
- 190.10
- Bid
- 188.10
- Ask
- 188.40
- Low
- 187.86
- High
- 191.44
- Volume
- 727
- Daily Change
- -0.76%
- Month Change
- 4.98%
- 6 Months Change
- 20.08%
- Year Change
- 22.20%
