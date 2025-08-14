Valute / CB
CB: Chubb Limited
273.42 USD 0.41 (0.15%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CB ha avuto una variazione del -0.15% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 272.89 e ad un massimo di 275.22.
Segui le dinamiche di Chubb Limited. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
272.89 275.22
Intervallo Annuale
252.16 306.91
- Chiusura Precedente
- 273.83
- Apertura
- 275.17
- Bid
- 273.42
- Ask
- 273.72
- Minimo
- 272.89
- Massimo
- 275.22
- Volume
- 1.434 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.15%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.98%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -9.76%
- Variazione Annuale
- -4.77%