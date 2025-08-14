QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / CB
Tornare a Azioni

CB: Chubb Limited

273.42 USD 0.41 (0.15%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CB ha avuto una variazione del -0.15% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 272.89 e ad un massimo di 275.22.

Segui le dinamiche di Chubb Limited. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CB News

Intervallo Giornaliero
272.89 275.22
Intervallo Annuale
252.16 306.91
Chiusura Precedente
273.83
Apertura
275.17
Bid
273.42
Ask
273.72
Minimo
272.89
Massimo
275.22
Volume
1.434 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.15%
Variazione Mensile
-0.98%
Variazione Semestrale
-9.76%
Variazione Annuale
-4.77%
22 settembre, lunedì
13:45
USD
Discorso di Williams, Membro del FOMC
Agire
Fcst
Prev