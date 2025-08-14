Divisas / CB
CB: Chubb Limited
271.99 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de CB de hoy ha cambiado un 0.00%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 271.99, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 274.19.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Chubb Limited. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
CB News
Rango diario
271.99 274.19
Rango anual
252.16 306.91
- Cierres anteriores
- 271.99
- Open
- 272.80
- Bid
- 271.99
- Ask
- 272.29
- Low
- 271.99
- High
- 274.19
- Volumen
- 7.576 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.00%
- Cambio mensual
- -1.50%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -10.23%
- Cambio anual
- -5.27%
