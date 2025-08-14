Devises / CB
CB: Chubb Limited
273.83 USD 0.47 (0.17%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de CB a changé de -0.17% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 273.00 et à un maximum de 275.02.
Suivez la dynamique Chubb Limited. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
273.00 275.02
Range Annuel
252.16 306.91
- Clôture Précédente
- 274.30
- Ouverture
- 274.87
- Bid
- 273.83
- Ask
- 274.13
- Plus Bas
- 273.00
- Plus Haut
- 275.02
- Volume
- 2.914 K
- Changement quotidien
- -0.17%
- Changement Mensuel
- -0.83%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -9.63%
- Changement Annuel
- -4.63%
20 septembre, samedi