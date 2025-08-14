Currencies / CB
CB: Chubb Limited
272.48 USD 1.85 (0.67%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CB exchange rate has changed by -0.67% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 272.00 and at a high of 275.31.
Follow Chubb Limited dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- Why Chubb (CB) Outpaced the Stock Market Today
- CB Stock Trading at a Discount to Industry at 1.49X: Time to Hold?
- Here is What to Know Beyond Why Chubb Limited (CB) is a Trending Stock
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Allstate Trades Above 50-Day SMA: How to Play the Stock Now?
- BRK.B Slips 2% in 3 Months, Trades at a Premium: How to Play the Stock
- NMI Holdings (NMIH) Up 6.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Is Trending Stock Chubb Limited (CB) a Buy Now?
- Chubb stock price target maintained at $325 by JMP on favorable book value outlook
- JMP analyst reiterates Market Perform rating on Heritage Insurance stock
- Citizens stock rating reiterated at Market Outperform by JMP
- JMP analyst reiterates Market Perform rating on RLI stock
- Best Dividend Aristocrats For September 2025
- The Smartest Blue Chip Stocks to Buy With $2,000 Right Now
- If You'd Invested $1,000 in CB 3 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
- 3 No-Brainer Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now
- RenaissanceRe (RNR) Up 4.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Why Is Chubb (CB) Up 3.5% Since Last Earnings Report?
- This Ridiculously Cheap Warren Buffett Stock Could Make You Richer
- CVS cannot obtain AIG, Chubb opioid coverage, top Delaware court rules
- Opinion: Buffett bought UnitedHealth. I bet on Caterpillar. Why Berkshire Hathaway’s picks are smarter.
- Tracking Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (NYSE:BRK.A)
- Chubb Limited declares quarterly dividend of $0.97 per share
- Is Most-Watched Stock Chubb Limited (CB) Worth Betting on Now?
Daily Range
272.00 275.31
Year Range
252.16 306.91
- Previous Close
- 274.33
- Open
- 275.10
- Bid
- 272.48
- Ask
- 272.78
- Low
- 272.00
- High
- 275.31
- Volume
- 3.025 K
- Daily Change
- -0.67%
- Month Change
- -1.32%
- 6 Months Change
- -10.07%
- Year Change
- -5.10%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%