BMI: Badger Meter Inc

176.99 USD 1.35 (0.76%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BMI ha avuto una variazione del -0.76% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 176.64 e ad un massimo di 181.52.

Segui le dinamiche di Badger Meter Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
176.64 181.52
Intervallo Annuale
162.18 256.08
Chiusura Precedente
178.34
Apertura
179.64
Bid
176.99
Ask
177.29
Minimo
176.64
Massimo
181.52
Volume
727
Variazione giornaliera
-0.76%
Variazione Mensile
-2.27%
Variazione Semestrale
-6.55%
Variazione Annuale
-18.73%
