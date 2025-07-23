Valute / BMI
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
BMI: Badger Meter Inc
176.99 USD 1.35 (0.76%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BMI ha avuto una variazione del -0.76% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 176.64 e ad un massimo di 181.52.
Segui le dinamiche di Badger Meter Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BMI News
- Badger Meter: A Solid Investment or Overvalued Stock?
- Badger Meter (BMI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
- Badger Meter (BMI) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
- JPMorgan initiates Badger Meter stock with Overweight rating on water tech growth
- Why Badger Meter (BMI) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today
- Watts Water Soars 40.8% in 12 Months: Is More Upside Left in the Stock?
- McDonald’s And Microsoft Stock Among 12 Companies Announce Annual Increases In September
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Badger Meter Stock?
- Badger Meter (BMI) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know
- 2 Magnificent Dividend Stocks Down 17% and 27% I'm Buying Right Now
- Why Is Badger Meter (BMI) Down 2.3% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Badger Meter raises quarterly dividend by 18% to $0.40 per share
- Watts Water's Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Both Up Y/Y
- Netflix and Badger Meter have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- Bear of the Day: Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI)
- Sensata's Q2 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Decrease Y/Y
- Top 2 Tech Stocks That May Explode In July - ChargePoint Hldgs (NYSE:CHPT), Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI)
- Badger Meter Stock: Tailwinds Continue To Fade (NYSE:BMI)
- Fed Rate Decision In Focus With Microsoft, Apple Set To Report Earnings
- Flex Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y, Stock Down
- Here's Why Badger Meter (BMI) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Badger Meter stock price target lowered to $264 by RBC Capital
Intervallo Giornaliero
176.64 181.52
Intervallo Annuale
162.18 256.08
- Chiusura Precedente
- 178.34
- Apertura
- 179.64
- Bid
- 176.99
- Ask
- 177.29
- Minimo
- 176.64
- Massimo
- 181.52
- Volume
- 727
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.76%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.27%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -6.55%
- Variazione Annuale
- -18.73%
20 settembre, sabato