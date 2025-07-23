CotizacionesSecciones
BMI: Badger Meter Inc

172.48 USD 4.70 (2.65%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de BMI de hoy ha cambiado un -2.65%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 171.38, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 178.40.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Badger Meter Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
171.38 178.40
Rango anual
162.18 256.08
Cierres anteriores
177.18
Open
178.40
Bid
172.48
Ask
172.78
Low
171.38
High
178.40
Volumen
1.302 K
Cambio diario
-2.65%
Cambio mensual
-4.76%
Cambio a 6 meses
-8.93%
Cambio anual
-20.80%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B