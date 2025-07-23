Divisas / BMI
BMI: Badger Meter Inc
172.48 USD 4.70 (2.65%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de BMI de hoy ha cambiado un -2.65%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 171.38, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 178.40.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Badger Meter Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
171.38 178.40
Rango anual
162.18 256.08
- Cierres anteriores
- 177.18
- Open
- 178.40
- Bid
- 172.48
- Ask
- 172.78
- Low
- 171.38
- High
- 178.40
- Volumen
- 1.302 K
- Cambio diario
- -2.65%
- Cambio mensual
- -4.76%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -8.93%
- Cambio anual
- -20.80%
