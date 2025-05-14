QuotazioniSezioni
AZTR: Azitra Inc

0.76 USD 0.01 (1.30%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio AZTR ha avuto una variazione del -1.30% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 0.75 e ad un massimo di 0.78.

Segui le dinamiche di Azitra Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
0.75 0.78
Intervallo Annuale
0.13 1.40
Chiusura Precedente
0.77
Apertura
0.77
Bid
0.76
Ask
1.06
Minimo
0.75
Massimo
0.78
Volume
99
Variazione giornaliera
-1.30%
Variazione Mensile
-25.49%
Variazione Semestrale
162.07%
Variazione Annuale
38.18%
