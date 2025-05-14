Valute / AZTR
AZTR: Azitra Inc
0.76 USD 0.01 (1.30%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AZTR ha avuto una variazione del -1.30% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 0.75 e ad un massimo di 0.78.
Segui le dinamiche di Azitra Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
AZTR News
- Azitra stock soars after first patient dosed in Phase 1/2 trial
- Azitra doses first patient in phase 1/2 trial for cancer therapy rash
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (August 18 to August 22) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- Azitra announces 1-for-6.66 reverse stock split effective August 21
- Azitra shareholders approve doubling of authorized common stock
- Azitra reports safety data from Netherton syndrome treatment trial
- Azitra, Inc. Announces Presentation at the 2025 BIO International Convention
- Azitra, Inc. Announces Presentation at ASCO 2025 Highlighting Clinical Trial Investigating ATR-04 for EGFRi-Associated Rash
- Azitra, Inc. to Present Abstract at American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy Highlighting Phase 1/2 Study Targeting Cancer Therapy-Associated Rash
Intervallo Giornaliero
0.75 0.78
Intervallo Annuale
0.13 1.40
- Chiusura Precedente
- 0.77
- Apertura
- 0.77
- Bid
- 0.76
- Ask
- 1.06
- Minimo
- 0.75
- Massimo
- 0.78
- Volume
- 99
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.30%
- Variazione Mensile
- -25.49%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 162.07%
- Variazione Annuale
- 38.18%
21 settembre, domenica