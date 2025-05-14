통화 / AZTR
AZTR: Azitra Inc
0.76 USD 0.01 (1.30%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
AZTR 환율이 오늘 -1.30%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 0.75이고 고가는 0.78이었습니다.
Azitra Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
AZTR News
- Azitra stock soars after first patient dosed in Phase 1/2 trial
- Azitra doses first patient in phase 1/2 trial for cancer therapy rash
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (August 18 to August 22) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- Azitra announces 1-for-6.66 reverse stock split effective August 21
- Azitra shareholders approve doubling of authorized common stock
- Azitra reports safety data from Netherton syndrome treatment trial
- Azitra, Inc. Announces Presentation at the 2025 BIO International Convention
- Azitra, Inc. Announces Presentation at ASCO 2025 Highlighting Clinical Trial Investigating ATR-04 for EGFRi-Associated Rash
- Azitra, Inc. to Present Abstract at American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy Highlighting Phase 1/2 Study Targeting Cancer Therapy-Associated Rash
일일 변동 비율
0.75 0.78
년간 변동
0.13 1.40
- 이전 종가
- 0.77
- 시가
- 0.77
- Bid
- 0.76
- Ask
- 1.06
- 저가
- 0.75
- 고가
- 0.78
- 볼륨
- 99
- 일일 변동
- -1.30%
- 월 변동
- -25.49%
- 6개월 변동
- 162.07%
- 년간 변동율
- 38.18%
20 9월, 토요일