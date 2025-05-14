Currencies / AZTR
AZTR: Azitra Inc
0.80 USD 0.01 (1.23%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AZTR exchange rate has changed by -1.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.78 and at a high of 0.82.
Follow Azitra Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
AZTR News
- Azitra stock soars after first patient dosed in Phase 1/2 trial
- Azitra doses first patient in phase 1/2 trial for cancer therapy rash
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (August 18 to August 22) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- Azitra announces 1-for-6.66 reverse stock split effective August 21
- Azitra shareholders approve doubling of authorized common stock
- Azitra reports safety data from Netherton syndrome treatment trial
- Azitra, Inc. Announces Presentation at the 2025 BIO International Convention
- Azitra, Inc. Announces Presentation at ASCO 2025 Highlighting Clinical Trial Investigating ATR-04 for EGFRi-Associated Rash
- Azitra, Inc. to Present Abstract at American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy Highlighting Phase 1/2 Study Targeting Cancer Therapy-Associated Rash
Daily Range
0.78 0.82
Year Range
0.13 1.40
- Previous Close
- 0.81
- Open
- 0.78
- Bid
- 0.80
- Ask
- 1.10
- Low
- 0.78
- High
- 0.82
- Volume
- 64
- Daily Change
- -1.23%
- Month Change
- -21.57%
- 6 Months Change
- 175.86%
- Year Change
- 45.45%
